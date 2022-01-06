Cricket SA clarifies confusion surrounding hospitality ticket perplexity

Johannesburg – Cricket South Africa (CSA) has clarified the confusion surrounding the allocation of hospitality tickets for the ongoing Test series between South Africa and India, that aren’t for sale.

The cricket mother body in the country said these tickets are part of commercial deliverables for their partners, and that fans are still not allowed to watch the matches at stadiums.

“Therefore, attendance of matches by commercial partners is a contractual commercial deliverable, in pursuance of partner obligations. No hospitality tickets are being sold nor available for sale,” the CSA clarified in a statement.

“Consequently and noting the need to clarify this situation, CSA wishes to emphasise that the decision not to sell tickets for the series was due to the necessity not to compromise the bio-secure environment the teams are playing under,” the statement read.

CSA affirmed that is still contractually obligated to issue hospitality tickets to its commercial partners and guests travelling with Team India.

“CSA regrets that cricket fans are presently not able to attend matches, owing to the restrictions that have been occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and very specific conditions of a bio-secure environment,” the statement further read.

The federation said that is hopeful that soon fans will be able to attend live matches and enjoy their sport of choice.

