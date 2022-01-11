Cricket South Africa signs multi-year safety partnership deal with Masuri

Johannesburg – Cricket South Africa (CSA) has signed a multi-year partnership deal with the cricket clothing store, Masuri, in a bid to provide comprehensive safety and protection for South African cricket players.

As a supplier, Masuri has agreed to a partnership deal to provide its exclusive helmets and neck protection.

In a released statement on Tuesday by CSA, the cricket federation said this partnership is the first of its kind to be signed and sealed to advance the safety of all cricket teams including women cricket teams.

“Masuri will support the Proteas Men, Proteas Women, and domestic cricket teams with a

a year-round supply of helmets and StemGuards ensuring South Africa’s leading professional cricketers have first-class safety and protection for all their match and training activities,” a statement read.

This partnership further strengthens Masuri’s global commitment to safety at elite

international level.

Masuri CEO Sam Miller said: “We are extremely pleased to be the first manufacturer chosen by Cricket South Africa to be their official head and neck protection equipment, supplier.

“Masuri remains committed to developing stronger, safer helmets and StemGuard neck

protectors to provide players at every level of the game with greater protection.

“We look forward to working alongside Cricket South Africa to raise safety levels in the game.”

Cricket South Africa’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Pholetsi Moseki said: “The safety of players is critical for its growth and sustainability.

Thus, CSA is delighted to partner with a global brand, which is at the forefront of manufacturing protective gear for cricketers.

“This multi-year partnership with Masuri is certainly an affirmation of the appeal that South

African cricket is attracting globally, and a fulfillment of CSA’s high safety standards’ brand-promise,” addressed Moseki.

The third Test Match between South Africa and India begins today at Newlands Cricket

Ground.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author