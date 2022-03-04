Cricket world mourns sudden death of legendary Shane Warne

The world is in shock after the death of cricket great Shane Warne on Friday. He was 52.

His management said in a statement that the former Australian cricket spinner died at his home in Koh Samui, Thailand of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” it said, adding that the family had asked for privacy.

“We will provide further details in due course,” added the cricketer’s management.

Just yesterday the cricketer had sent his sympathies to the family of another cricket legend, Rod Marsh who had died at the age of 74.

Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022

Warne has been praised as one of the country’s most influential figures and leg-spinners of all time, having taken 708 Test match wickets, a figure only surpassed by Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan. He also took 293 one-day international wickets. Warne featured in more than matches for Australia across all formats.

Warne Shane’s career highlights:

He captained the Australian national team in one-day internationals.

He is widely considered one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history, and was named one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year in the 1994 Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack.

He was the Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World in 1997 (national winner).

He was banned from the sport in 2003 after testing positive for a prohibited substance. Following the ban, he was named Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World for 2004 in the 2005 Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack

In 2000, Warne was selected by a panel of cricket experts as one of five Wisden Cricketers of the Century, the only specialist bowler selected in the quintet, and the only one still playing at the time.

Warne laid down his bat from all formats of cricket in July 2013.

