Crowning glory for record-breaking Brazilians

Record-breaking Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned the 2021/22 DStv Premiership champions following a dramatic but entertaining 3-2 victory over Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium, outside Durban on Monday afternoon.

With a total of 17 players unavailable for this league tie, the newly-crowned champions surrendered a comfortable 3-0 lead, allowing Royal AM to bounce back and score twice with the intention to ruin the celebratory mood.

The celebrations could have perhaps come earlier, on Saturday to be exact, but the fixture against Thwihli Thwahla had to be postponed due to inclement weather conditions in KwaZulu-Natal. The flooded pitch was unplayable, leading to match commissioner Morne Daniels calling off the match.

It was a joyous moment for the PSL champions as they basked in the glory of the hard work they have put in the season that is about to be concluded.

Starting with winning the league trophy five times in a row, Sundowns have broken every PSL record. They have scored 56 goals in the league this season, a new record in the era of the PSL. The previous record of 55 goals was jointly held by Kaizer Chiefs in the 2004/05 campaign, as well as by the new champions in the 2015/16 season.

Sundowns’ Namibian goal-poacher Peter Shalulile failed in his endeavour to break former Chiefs striker Collins Mbesuma’s long-standing 17-year-old record of 25 goals in a season, with Shalulile coming two strikes shy.

Sundowns’ next big assignment is the Nedbank Cup final against Marumo Gallants at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Saturday. Kick-off is at 6pm. The Brazilians will be the designated home side for the final in the North West.

