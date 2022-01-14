CSA announces training squad, skipper Van Niekerk ruled out

Johannesburg – Cricket South Africa has named a squad of 21 players for a training camp, as the team steps up preparations for the visit of the West Indies for a four-match Women’s ODI series in Johannesburg between January 28- February 6.

However, the Momentum Proteas faced a huge blow with the latest news that captain Dané van Niekerk will miss the Women’s World Cup due to an ankle fracture.

The CSA said, she will be out of action for at least three months.

This means that Van Niekerk will miss the four-match ODI series against the West Indies in Johannesburg later this month and the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand in March.

“The injury is a result of an accidental slip on a wet surface at home,” explained Proteas team doctor Tshegofatso Gaetsewe.

“As things stand, she doesn’t require surgery but will be monitored closely. It’s a stable fracture with minimal displacement and her recovery timeline is no less than 12 weeks,” explained Gaetsewe.

Despite the absence of the captain, the team ranked second in the ODI format has selected a formidable squad featuring stalwarts Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, and ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year nominee, Lizelle Lee.

Following the 10-day camp, the Momentum Proteas will take on their West Indies counterparts in an unofficial warm-up match, before playing four ODIs at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium.

Momentum Proteas Training Camp Squad:

Anneke Bosch (Senwes Dragons), Tazmin Brits (Senwes Dragons), Trisha Chetty ( Hollywoodbets KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Mignon du Preez (Titans Ladies), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Shabnim Ismail (Hollywoodbets KwaZulu-Natal Coastal ), Sinalo Jafta (Western Province), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Ayabonga Khaka (Imperial Central Gauteng Lions), Masabata Klaas (Senwes Dragons), Lizelle Lee (Senwes Dragons), Sune Luus (Titans Ladies), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Hollywoodbets KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Raisibe Ntozakhe (Imperial Central Gauteng Lions), Tumi Sekhukhune (Imperial Central Gauteng Lions) Nondumiso Shangase

(Hollywoodbets KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Andrie Steyn (Western Province), Chloe Tryon

(Hollywoodbets KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Delmari Tucker (Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province)

Momentum Proteas vs West Indies Bilateral Series Schedule –

Tuesday, 25 January at 10h00 SAST:

Warm-Up Match: South Africa XI vs West Indies XI; Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Friday, 28 January at 14H00 SAST:

1st Women’s ODI (D/N): South Africa vs West Indies; Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Monday, 31 January at 10H00 SAST:

2 nd Women’s ODI: South Africa vs West Indies; Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Thursday, 03 February at 14H00 SAST:

3rd Women’s ODI (D/N): South Africa vs West Indies; Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Sunday, 06 February at 10H00 SAST:

4th Women’s ODI: South Africa vs West Indies; Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

