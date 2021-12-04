CSA confirms India tour will continue amid concerns over Covid-19 spike

Johannesburg – With most sports tournaments being called off due to the uncontrollable Omicron Covid-19 variant taking surge across the globe, Cricket South Africa confirmed the scheduled India tour will proceed.

This comes after, numerous countries barred almost all countries in the Southern Africa region, where the new variant is believed to have emanated.

However, the hosts (South Africa) remain defiant that India will be welcomed with open hands for the scheduled ODI series.

In a released statement on Saturday, CSA said: “India will play three One Day Internationals (ODI) and three Tests against the Proteas.

However, the four scheduled T20 matches will be rescheduled in the new year, as part of the joint memorandum of understanding,” read the statement.

The tour is the final major international event hosted in SA this year and carries great significance for Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the country’s sporting economy.

The statement further read: “Pursuant to a very cordial relationship between the Board of Cricket South Africa and the Board of Cricket Commission of India, the tour is now confirmed and the arrival timings of the India team will be moved out by a week, to allow for effective logistical planning.”

The Indian team, which is currently playing New Zealand at home, will land in the country from their bio-safe environment (BSE) in India and get chartered straight into another bubble in SA.

CSA said it will confirm match venues in the next 48 hours.

