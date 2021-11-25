Davids lauds Pirates’ outstanding performance after hammering Stellies

Johannesburg – Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids has sang songs of praise to the ‘Mighty Bucs lads’ as commonly known for their stellar performance after thrashing Stellenbosch FC, 3-0 at Danie Craven stadium on Wednesday.

Pirates has been battling to win matches recently, and this placed the Buccaneers at their unusual position in the DStv Premiership.

The Soweto giants have only won four games in 12 matches played, thanks to their victorious win yesterday, this has secured the space for the Sea Robbers in the top eight.

Commending the team’s performance, Davids said this win has boosted the performance of the lads, and they eye winning streak for their upcoming matches.

“Yeah, we said it, I’m so happy for the players, the harder you work the luckier you become.

“You know in the last matches our performances were good but we were not really scoring the goals,” Davids praised the lads post the match.

“I’m happy we were able to score but more importantly how we started the game.

“In previous matches we started the same way but we didn’t capitalise on our dominance and that was the difference today.

“In our dominance phase we were able to score and that gave us an upper hand,” added Davids.

The deadlock was broken on the 20-minute mark when Deon Hotto laid the ball nicely for Collins Makgaka inside the 18 area.

There was not much of a wait for the second goal, which came just two minutes later, with Hotto getting his name on the scoresheet after forcing an error from defender Alan Robertson, which placed him in a one-on-one situation with the keeper, where he made no mistake from close range.

In the second half, Pirates emerged from the tunnel just as fired up, and had a dream start to the second half when Kwame Peprah and Makgaka combined to release Hotto, who completed his brace to make it 3-0 for the Buccaneers.

Pirates will now shift their focus to the CAF Confederation Cup as they will go head-to-head with the Liberian side, LPRC Oilers in the second preliminary round on Sunday.

Kickoff for the match is at 18:00.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author