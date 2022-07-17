Dedicated to powerless South Africans

World Cup candidates Banyana Banyana have dedicated their qualification for the global football spectacle to the millions of South Africans who were unable to watch their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) game live thanks to load-shedding.

Banyana qualified for the World Cup scheduled to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand next year after seeing off a resilient Tunisian side in the quarterfinals.

The win has secured their place in tomorrow’s Wafcon semifinals against Cosafa neighbours Zambia.

Nigeria take on hosts Morocco in the other semifinal.

Banyana’s coach was informed of the desperate power situation back home during the match against Tunisia and did not waste time to dedicate their win to fans back home.

Banyana did not drop a single point on their way to the semis.

“Look, it is never about me, it is about the team first,” said coach Desiree.

“As [Banyana player] Jermaine [Seoposenwe] said, the squad we selected is versatile. Everyone fights for each other. The support staff is fantastic, so credit must go to all of them.

“This victory is for everyone back home. The situation back home is not fantastic. There’s a lot of load-shedding happening, people without electricity and some of them might not have seen the game.”

Banyana arrived in Mohammedia, Morocco, on Friday night ahead of their crunch semifinal showdown against Zambia’s She-polopolo (kickoff is at 10pm).

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author