Defunct Celtic players relocate to Durban

Johannesburg – The now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtic players have relocated to their new home base in Durban and were scheduled to be addressed by their new boss, businesswoman and Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize, on Monday.

This comes after Celtic owner Max Tshabalala sold Celtic to Mkhize, who has decided to relocate the Premiership division side to KwaZulu-Natal, and will in future be known as Royal AM.

The relocation of Phunya Selele players was confirmed by Royal AM communications manager Sthembiso Hlongwane, who said that it was true the players left Bloemfontein for Durban and will be meeting with Royal AM top brass, including Mkhize and his son Andile Mpisane.

“They are coming down to be welcomed and there will be a meeting. The situation is still fluid, I can’t say much suffice to say the Celtic players will be joining the rest of the Royal AM family.”

When pressed about the agenda of the meeting, whether players’ contracts would be honoured and where they will be staying. Hlongwane said Royal AM owns a ranch, popularly known as Royal Ranch, where the players will be housed for the duration of their stay in Durban.

“It’s still early days, we have not been briefed about the way forward as stakeholders, remember the sale of the status was only finalised on Saturday after the sale deal was leaked in the media,” said Hlongwane.

“What I can say is the meeting should be of mutual benefit to all parties.”

A Sunday World source said a huge welcoming party was expected to be thrown for the former Celtic players at 6pm on Monday and former owner Tshabalala was footing the bill of the relocation costs of those not using their private transport.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo