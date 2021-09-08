Deputy president says vaccinate and stadiums can fill up again

Johannesburg – Deputy President David Mabuza took to his social media Twitter account and made a shocking statement on the possible return of spectators to stadiums.

Accompanied by different stakeholders in the sports and creative industry, Mabuza launched social mobilisation campaign to convince the nation to take the vaccination jab.

He was addressing attendees at the FNB Stadium.

“Return to Play – It’s in your Hands”, Mabuza alluded.

This stadium can be full of spectators again, if we choose to vaccinate against the #Coronavirus. #IChooseVaccination #VaccinesSaveLives pic.twitter.com/2v4fK605Tt — David D Mabuza (@DDMabuza) September 8, 2021

“We are honoured to be joined by leaders in sport, and the creative sectors in our society in a collaborative partnership to encourage our communities to vaccinate,” Mabuza said.

As part of the programme to reach out to communities, Mabuza said this will play a vital role to ensure sports fans return to their social norm.

Sports fans have not been allowed into stadiums since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the National State of Disaster brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic last year in March.

The Deputy President said that imposed restrictions on sporting venues have made it difficult for stadiums to sustain themselves.

“With limited fiscal resources from government, no amount of support could be enough to compensate for the negative impact of Covid-19 on sustainable incomes and livelihoods,” addressed Mabuza.

“While the government made contributions to lessen the negative impact on incomes, we are under no-illusion this dealt with all the problems that the creative sectors faced, he added.

He concluded his speech with a blazing statement, “Sports and arts are about audiences, and without audiences, these sectors will not contribute meaningfully to the economy.”

