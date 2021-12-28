Disastrous year for Gavin Hunt – bizarre moments of his career so far

Johannesburg – Gavin Hunt has been hailed as the greatest coach in the era of South African football, having scooped several accolades for various clubs he managed.

Gavin Hunt’s greatest success came at SuperSport United, where he won three consecutive PSL championships from 2007-08 to 2009-10, and was crowned as four-time coach of the year.

During his first charge as the head coach, Hunt led the then Seven Stars in 1995, and helped the now called Ajax Cape Town to gain promotion to the Premier Soccer Leaguer after snitching the 1997/98 First Division Coastal Stream.

Following his beautiful career, Hunt became the most wanted head coach, and he joined the now-defunct Hellenic F.C in 1998.

Hunt then proceeded to expand his coaching experience when he took charge at Black Leopards, SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits where he claimed coach of the year awards for all three teams during his spell.

All these special honours, are now meaningless for the Cape Town-born mentor, as things started to go south for him when he became head coach for Kaizer Chiefs.

Although Hunt led the Amakhosi to the finals of CAF Champions League, he couldn’t impress the Soweto giants, as he was shown the exit door this year in May.

In July, Hunt was then appointed as the Chippa United head coach, where he only enjoyed a short spell before his contract was terminated this month after a string of poor results.

It has been a disastrous year for Hunt, since he became the head coach in 1995, as he has never been sacked throughout his past 25 years.

