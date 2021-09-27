Done deal: Former Kaizer Chiefs star finds new club abroad

Johannesburg – Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates midfielder William Twala has finally ended his spell in limbo after completing a shocking move to India.

The nearly-forgotten Twala, who featured for various clubs in South Africa’s top flight, the Premier Soccer League joins the Indian second division side’s Madan Mahajar.

The club made the announcement on Friday, 24 September 2021, in what has been termed as the “signing of the biggest profile ever in the history of I-League Qualifiers.”

🚨 𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 🚨#MMFC completes the signing of the biggest profile ever in the history of I-League Qualifiers. Former South African National Team forward 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦 𝐓𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐚 joins Madan Maharaj FC. 𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇 the video and check out the magic of William Twala pic.twitter.com/TPPqyOm7o6 — MadanMaharajFCOfficial (@FcMaharaj) September 24, 2021

The 31-year-old returns to Asia, the continent seems to be his favorite arena, as he previously played for the Iranian side Erbil SC on a short spell.

The versatile and speedy forward has made over 43 appearances for Chiefs, where he spent three years of his career with the Glamour Boys.

During his tenure at Pirates, Twala failed to impress the Buccaneers, as he went on multiple loans at Chippa United and Golden Arrows, and that is where Chiefs acquired his services.

Twala had a decent campaign for the Amakhosi, he scored two goals and secured one assist in 16 matches he featured for.

In the latter half of two season with Kaizer Chiefs, Twala was loaned to Maritzburg United.

Following his move to Maritzburg, Twala struggled for game-time, he was then transferred to other clubs in the PSL, but could not feature for most matches, until he went abroad to join Erbil SC.

Upon his return to the country earlier this year in march, Twala signed for Pretoria Callies, a GladAfrica Championship side.

Thomas Lethoba