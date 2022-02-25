REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Double delight for Bloem Celtic as duo heads back home

By Thomas Lethoba
Bloemfontein Celtic welcome new signings. Picture: Facebook @Official Bloemfontein Celtic F.C. Supporters Club

Bloemfontein Celtic have welcomed back former players Tshepo Moeketsi and Kgotso Mofokeng from DStv Premiership side Royal AM.

Celtic, which now play in the ABC Motsepe League, sold the club status to the KwaZulu-Natal-based side in 2021, parting ways with a large number of players when the transaction was finalised.

On Thursday, the club announced that the duo had returned to bolster the squad, a major boost as they eye promotion to the National First Division next season.

The Bloemfontein-based side currently leads the log table in Stream B with 20 points. They share the same points with second-placed FC Black Cross.

