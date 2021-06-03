Downs striker Shalulile and coach clean up at monthly PSL awards

Johannesburg-

New PSL 2020/21 champions Mamelodi Sundowns made a clean sweep of the DStv Premiership monthly awards after their top striker Peter Shalulile scooped the Player of the Month for May honours.

It is not the first time Shalulile walks away with the accolade after he was named the January/February Player of the Month.

The Namibian international forward has 13 goals under his belt in the current campaign and trails SuperSport United goalgetter Bradley Grobler by three strikes.

Masandawana coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena walked away with the Coach of the Month award.

In the period of May 2 to June 2, the Sundowns coaching duo guided their team to a remarkable five wins and one draw in six outings despite coming under pressure from the chasing AmaZulu in early May, the PSL said in a media release.

Over and above collecting 16 points, the judges were hugely impressed by the duo’s game and squad management while battling both the domestic league and CAF Champions League competitions.

Despite the psychological factor of travelling in the continent, they remained focused on defending their league title, winning it with three games to spare.

The Brazilians’ sharpshooter Shalulile, was praised for the class that he continued to show for the champions in May.

In the five outings he featured in, Shalulile scored four times while providing three assists his name, to win his second monthly individual award of the 2020/21 campaign.

Josef Zinnbauer, Dylan Kerr and Kaitano Tembo together with Mosa Lebusa, Rivaldo Coetzee and Ndabayithethi Ndlondlo received great praise from the panel of experts as well, owing to their performances in May.

For the fans’ favourite award, the PSL Goal of the Month award, Kaizer Chiefs winger Happy Mashiane got the nod for his stunning free-kick from an acute angle in his side’s 2-2 against Bloemfontein Celtic.

Sunday World

Ashley Lechman