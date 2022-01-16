Dribbling wizard Vilakazi signs for Amakhosi

Johannesburg-Kaizer Chiefs myriad of supporters and fans will be delighted at the news that 15-year-old Philly’s Games sensation Mfundo “Obrigado” Vilakazi finally signed a contract with Amakhosi on Friday.

Vilakazi, the dribbling wizard who has taken the country by storm, made a name for himself in the off-season Philly’s Games that took place in Tembisa over the festive season.

Local football followers have touted him as the next best thing in SA diski.

His former coach at Doornkop Students Football Club, Morgan “Shoes” Seruoe, was delighted when the boy, accompanied by his parents, finally signed his contract at the Chief’s Village on Friday.

“He was there with his proud parents.

“He met with Kaizer Motaung Jr, Molefi Ntseki, Bobby Motaung, Diski Challenge coach Vela Khumalo and senior team assistant coach Arthur Zwane.

“I can tell you that Chiefs fans can look forward to a player with football intelligence, a massive entertainer, and a matured player. He has been there for some time playing for Chiefs in the Gauteng Development League,” said Seruoe.

Kgothatso Mathibe, Slindi Nhlapho and Sibongiseni Gabuza are Vilakazi’s teammates at Doornkop.

They have been signed by PSL campaigners Sekhukhune United FC and will also play in the Diski Challenge.

The other PSL player who was discovered from Doornkop was Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa.

Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa said: “There are no latest developments. The boy has been with us since late last year and what was happening on Friday was just to formalize what has been going on.”

Coach Khumalo said Vilakazi would be turning out for Chiefs in their Diski Challenge campaign this season.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author