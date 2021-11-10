Dylan Frittelli aims for SA Open Championship

Johannesburg – “If I don’t win the South African Open, it’s definitely going to be something that I’ll feel like I haven’t accomplished in my career,” these are firm words by South African golfer, Dylan Frittelli.

The 31-year-old is hopeful that the upcoming SA Open will be a historical victory in light of his career, as he has never secured the SA Open Championship.

“The SA Open is the one I want to win,” said Frittelli.

“I used to watch the tournament as a kid and I remember a bunch of them. I definitely remember the duel between Ernie Els and Retief Goosen at Fancourt in 2005,” he added.

Frittelli believes that he needs to walk victorious if he wants to have a career which he considers to be complete.

In his trophy cabinet, Frittelli has won the PGA Tour, European Tour, Asian Tour, Sunshine Tour and Challenge Tour.

But the only trophy that eludes him is the SA Open – a title every South African golfer wants to win.

The multi-award winning golfer will head to the iconic Gary Player Country Club at the Sun City in December for the tournament.

It will not be an easy walk to the victory, as the esteemed golfer is lined up against the strong field of South Africa’s star golfers vying for the title as well.

For thrilling news to the golf fans, the Sunshine Tour will join the South African sports federations in welcoming back 2 000 fully vaccinated spectators to its upcoming tournaments this summer.

Thomas Lethoba