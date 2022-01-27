Egypt, Equatorial Guinea advances to quarter finals after penalty shoot-out

Johannesburg – It took regulation time and extra time for the last remaining matches of the round of 16 to set a path for the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

It became a historical moment in the history of the African contest, where two prominent matches had to be decided by the penalty shoot-out, as all four teams were in full swing to advance to the quarter-final of the competition.

Both Egypt and Equatorial Guinea, had what it takes to send their rivals for packing, as they sealed victory respectively in the penalty kicks.

The seven-time champions, Egypt, booted out Ivory Coast by 5-4 in the penalty shootout, after the Pharaoh’s captain Mohammed Salah scored a fifth penalty which secured the Reds a stint in the quarter-finals.

The Elephants’ Eric Bailly missed a penalty, which gave the Pharaohs a greenlight to book their seat to the next round.

Both sides had to proceed to the penalty shootout as the game ended in a 0-0 draw.

Carlos Queiroz side will now battle Morocco in the quarter-finals, where the fate will be decided between the two giants of the African continent.

In what came as a shock in the African football fraternity, Mali was ousted from the tournament by Equatorial Guinea with a 6-5 penalty shootout after a goalless draw in Limbe.

The National Thunder as they are popularly known, advanced to the last eight of the exclusive tournament, where they will face off Senegal on Sunday.

