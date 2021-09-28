Egyptian club close-in on signing former Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga

Johannesburg – Former Orlando Pirates forward Justin Shonga is on the verge of inking a groundbreaking contract with the Egyptian giants, Ismaily.

This comes following his recent trial period at the club’s Alexandria training camp.

According to trusted sources in Egypt, the former Bucs star is seemingly on plans to stay in Egypt, as he has been offered a pre-contract that has matched his aspirations.

Previously, the 24-year-old player was linked with a move to Algeria, as there’s a club that offered R10 million for his services.

However, the Zambian international appears to fulfill his dream of playing in the dominating league on the continent.

The versatile striker has been club-less after Cape Town City terminated his services at the end of last season in July.

The former Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila marksman made a name for himself while still playing for the Sea Robbers as he became a promising start before his form tapered off.

He also tried to resurrect his PSL career when he joined The Citizens and Vhadau vhadamani, but he had a tough spell at both teams.

Last year, Shonga was the most wanted player at the Egyptian side, Zamalek, but the team decided to hang up their luck on signing the Zambian international star.

Currently, The Brazilians of Egypt are reportedly in a dire need of a new striker to strengthen their frontline, and Shonga is likely to take a route with the Egyptian side.

The Brazilians of Egypt are looking to repent from their mistakes following last season’s disappointing results as they finished on position 13th in the Egyptian Premiership League.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba