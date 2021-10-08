Ellis frustrated after Banyana knocked out of COSAFA Cup

Johannesburg – Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Elis was left frustrated with what she termed as a poor result after her side failed to reach the finals of COSAFA Cup.

The ‘raging bulls’, Malawi pulled off a 3-2 hard-fought win over South Africa at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Thursday evening.

The 2020 COSAFA Cup champions and Malawi were playing in the semi-finals of the tournament.

It was for the second time the two clash in this year’s encounter, with Banyana having humiliated Malawi 2-1 in the group stages.

Coming to the game with a revenge mentality, The Flames stunned the reigning champions by avenging themselves.

Banyana came to the game with expectations to clinch an easy warm-up to the finals, however, all plans went to vain, after stubborn Malawi prevented Ellis side from scooping any chances.

The Flames stroked the first goal of the match, and all thanks to the courtesy of a brilliant header at a close range from Fazila Chebekezo.

However, the defending champions fought toe and nail to equalize, and Banyana’s Sibulele Holweni found the back of the net to make it 1-1.

In the second half of the match, both teams chased the 45 minutes trying to settle the score, and Malawi were determined to send Banyana home as they were crowned winners of the day.

They will now take on Tanzania in the finals of the competition, while Banyana will face Zambia in the playoffs.

“I am very disappointed with the outcome of results, we got back in the game, and we chased the game instead of having to be in full control of it,” says Ellis.

“We didn’t have a great first half, we tried in the second half but we couldn’t clear our lines and we did not manage the game,” states disappointed Ellis.

“We had lot of opportunities to score, and as I usually say, if we concede goals in a game that hinder our notch to win the game.

“That last goal was unforgivable, as we should have handled the situation better, and with the little time left it was highly impossible to come and win the game.

“We will now go back to the drawing book and see what we could have done better, as we prepare for qualifiers, as we could have snitched an easy victory in this encounter,” she elaborates.

As a result of this hard-fought victory, Malawi will take on Tanzania in the final on Saturday while defending champions SA will face Zambia in the third and fourth playoff.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba