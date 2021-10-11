Engen Knock-Out: Jomo Cosmos and Kempton Park Ladies crowned Engen Champ of Champs

Johannesburg – The exclusive Engen Knockout football Challenge became the centre of attention this past weekend when Jomo Cosmos and Kempton Park Ladies walked away as the winners of the day.

Both teams claimed national bragging rights and scooped R30 000 price tag, after downing Ubuntu FC and Shooting Stars respectively in the finals at Marks Park, Johannesburg.

The 2021 Engen Champ of Champs finals brought to close a month-long tournament in which 18 teams and 360 young players participated across the country.

Speaking about this thrilling tournament, Engen’s Brand and Sponsorship Manager Bulela Mkandawire said Engen is delighted witness young people coming all out to take initiative in the tournament.

“We are so thrillled with the outcome of the tournament, although the nature of competitive sports means that only one team can be declared a winner, all teams participating in the 2021 Engen Knockout Challenge were winners,” said Mkandawire

The skills and enthusiasm we witnessed over the course of the event is truly inspiring,” added Mkandawire.

He further said that past 18 months have been stressful for young people who have had their lives completely disrupted.

“Not only has learning and school taken a new direction, but many have also had to take on additional responsibilities in their homes amidst changing economic conditions and the loss of loved ones,” he said.

“We hope that this tournament brought some normality to the lives of participants, and we look forward to the 2022 tournament.”

The jubilant Kempton Park Ladies club chairman Ephraim said the secret code behind winning Champ of Champs for her charismatic ladies has to do with dedication.

“For winning the Engen [Champ of Champs], we prepared ourselves by engaging in multiple tournaments and playing against senior teams to ensure we aim for this victory.

“More to this, when we headed to the qualifying game, we were involved in accident and had to postpone the game, as our ladies went through traumatic experience” he says.

He adds, “But coming as a surprise, we became winners of the tournament.”

Detailing how the team has mentored ladies, Ranamane said: “Women football is evolving, our role is to serve and as the team we used this opportunity to intensify ground football.”

Kempton Park FC is an under-20 club playing under the regional stream.

The prize for the male and female Engen Champ of Champ winners was R30 000 each and R20 000 for the runners up. There were also individual prizes:

Goalkeeper of the Tournament – Tokollo Makgolane (Jomo Cosmos) and Kgomotso Musimango (Kempton Park Ladies FC)

Defender of the Tournament – Tonny Mbunga (Ubuntu FC) and Unathi Simayile (RV United)

Midfielder of the Tournament – Kyle Bailey (Ubuntu FC) and Bryden Mokobi (Kempton Park Ladies FC)

Striker of the Tournament – Essien Makwarimba (Jomo Cosmos) and Ronnel Dannelly (Shooting Stars)

Referee of the Tournament – Muazz Do Crat

Coach of the Tournament – Antonio Trigo (Jomo Cosmos) and Martin Matsitela (Kempton Park Ladies FC)

Top goal scorer of the Tournament – Tsikiso Moletsane (Junior Birds), Essien Makwarimba (Jomo Cosmos), Asanele Bonani (Chippa United) and Ronnel Dannelly (Shooting Stars)

Player of the Tournament – Essien Makwarimba (Jomo Cosmos) and Ronnel Dannelly (Shooting Stars)

The talented players who participated in this year’s event were inspired by the following legendary former players and official Engen Knockout Challenge Ambassadors:

Lebo Motseli

Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsolonyane

Stanton Fredericks

Duncan Crowie

George Maluleka

Thabiso Mosia

The tournament complied with the COVID-19 safety protocols with everyone in attendance having had to provide proof of a negative test for every match.

