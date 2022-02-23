Ex-Bloem Celtic boss lands top job at Chilli Boys

Former Bloemfontein Celtic CEO Khumbulani Konco has landed a new job as chief operations officer (COO) for Chippa United, the club announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Chilli Boys’ club chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi said the club appointed Konco in an attempt to spearhead its operations. This comes after the club promoted their COO Lukanyo Mzinzi to the position of executive director last month.

“The chairman of Chippa United FC expresses his best wishes for Khumbulani in this critical position. His desire is for the sterling work that he has displayed in management of the first team’s affairs, development of young talent and brand promotion over the years to continue under his tenure with the Chilli Boys,” reads the statement from the club.

Mpengesi said Konco has a beautiful career spell in the football fraternity. “Khumbulani requires no introduction within the football fraternity [after] being a veteran of over 20 years with Bloemfontein Celtic where he rose through the ranks from being a player to CEO.

“He furthermore established himself by later serving in the executive committee of the Premier Soccer League as its young member at that time.”

Konco parted ways with Celtic last year before the club sold its status to Royal AM at the end of the last season.

