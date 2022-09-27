Expect revamped national team against Botswana – Hugo Broos

Botswana pose a much bigger threat and will be more difficult than Sierra Leone whom Bafana Bafana walloped 4-0 at the weekend, according to national team coach Hugo Broos.

The Belgium-born coach plans to field a new team when his charges take on the Zebras at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening. Broos will make the wholesale changes to give other players a chance to impress the technical team.

“Botswana will be more difficult than the Sierra Leone team we played against on Saturday. We have analysed them and that’s how we came to that conclusion,” said Broos.

“The plan is that after the two games, we can go on with this group [of players] and maybe one or two players or add on-form players. But I would like to continue with this group.

“It will be a totally complete team against Botswana. Nothing changes from our initial plan – everybody must get a chance and they must grab it with both hands. I feel that this is a good group.”

Broos explained further: “The atmosphere, how they treat each other [is great]. I believe in them and their quality. Hopefully we can be in the camp with the same group from 14-20 November to prepare for next year.

“We hope the association [SA Football Association] will arrange a camp for us because we have two big and important 2023 Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations] qualifiers that we need to prepare for.”

He said the friendlies against Sierra Leone and Botswana will help boost the confidence, and Bafana did just that with an impressive victory on Saturday. Themba “Mshishi” Zwane scored a brace while Mihlali Mayambela and Aubrey Modiba netted their first goals for the senior national team.

“I was very pleased, happy and satisfied about the performance on Saturday against Sierra Leone. We played a good game and scored four goals, and we had three or four more opportunities to score more goals,” said Broos.

“Being good is easy, but staying good is not easy. We will get to see all the players who are here in camp when we play against Botswana, and then we will have an opportunity to make an evaluation.”

