Fassi keen to play again

Johannesburg – Aphelele Fassi says he is keen to get on the playing field as he returns to championship rugby after a long lay-off.

Fassi was part of the Sharks team that travelled to Johannesburg as South African teams resume their Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign.

The 23-year-old had a roller-coaster in 2021, as he made a try-scoring Test debut for the Springboks against Georgia and also dotted down in his second Test start in the Rugby Championship against Argentina.

However, that Test in Gqeberha in August would be his last start of the year, as he went unused for the rest of the Rugby Championship.

Fassi was unable to play in the Sharks’ final URC match of the year against the Bulls due to Covid-19 protocols.

The player said he was excited to get back into action and find his best form again.

– sarugbymag.co.za

