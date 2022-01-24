REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
News

Fassi keen to play again

By Sunday World
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 12: Aphelele Fassi of the Cell C Sharks during the PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA match between Cell C Sharks and Vodacom Bulls at Jonsson Kings Park on June 12, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – Aphelele Fassi says he is keen to get on the playing field as he returns to championship rugby after a long lay-off.

Fassi was part of the Sharks team that travelled to Johannesburg as South African teams resume their Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign.

The 23-year-old had a roller-coaster in 2021, as he made a try-scoring Test debut for the Springboks against Georgia and also dotted down in his second Test start in the Rugby Championship against Argentina.

However, that Test in Gqeberha in August would be his last start of the year, as he went unused for the rest of the Rugby Championship.

Fassi was unable to play in the Sharks’ final URC match of the year against the Bulls due to Covid-19 protocols.

The player said he was excited to get back into action and find his best form again.

– sarugbymag.co.za

