Football union takes swing at Royal AM for cash-splash showoff

Johannesburg – The South African Football Players Union (Safpu) has lashed out on the flourishing DStv Premiership side, Royal AM, after the club’s executives handed out hard cash to players on live Television.

SAFPU took to Twitter to condemn ‘reckless behaviour’ displayed by Royal AM at the Chatsworth Stadium this past weekend.

“What they did is disrespectful to the players and even to the league,” Safpu said.

“They are also putting the lives of the players at risk by inviting tsotsis to follow the players. This was done to show off and what is sad is that they still owe some players’ salaries but have the guts to splash money in front of TV cameras,” the statement read.

We fully support the act of incentivising players when positive results are achieved in the case of @RoyalAMFC. We strongly emphasize that the method of distribution should be discussed between the employer and employees. Safety should be the number one priority, always. — South African Football Players Union (@SAFPU_Official) October 4, 2021

In shocking scenes, Royal AM’s stylish owner Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane took to the stadium after their 2-1 league win over Martizburg United, to hand over money labeled as “sweets”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize)

Watch how the scenes unfolded below:

Royal AM Mamkhize, and Andile management giving their players performance bonuses live, ive never seen something like this 😂😀😀 pic.twitter.com/JgJ0VFfVBl — Dr Daniel Marven (@danielmarven) October 3, 2021

The club owner Mkhize set tongues wagging following this occurrence.

Despite hogging headlines following the occurrence, MaMkhize slammed all critics.

“I will do what I feel is good to do for my team. I’m not a person who gives up very easily and I don’t think I’m a failure and people that are surrounding me always create positivity. I can never change what people think but I can always do what I feel is good,” said MaMkhize.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andile Mpisane (@andilempisane10)

