Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder tying to revive career at Marumo Gallants

Johannesburg – Long forgotten and former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Itumeleng Shopane is on the verge of resuscitating his football career with Marumo Gallants.

The young promising star has started training with the Limpopo-based outfit, and he hopes to pen down a lengthy contract with the Gallants.

Shopane, has been without a club since he parted ways with the Amakhosi last year in September.

Although he was raised through the ranks at Naturena, his style of play was not impressive to Chiefs headman, Stuart Baxter.

Shopane had spent last season on the sidelines after an unfortunate set of circumstances due to injury that sees him now as a free agent.

Before making his way back to the Amakhosi last year, the 24-year-old spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Swallows, while he was in the GladAfrica Championship.

He made 18 appearances for the Dube Birds, and he was part of the squad that helped Maswaiswai to gain promotion to the DStv Premiership.

Shopane also earned a national team call-up, where he gained his first cap for the South African national team, under-23 in 2019.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author