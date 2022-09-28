E-edition
Subscribe
Sport

Fuming Bafana coach lets his frustration out on PSL bosses

By Kgomotso Mokoena
Hugo Broos (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has launched a stinging attack on Premier Soccer League (PSL) officials for failure to help him organise a meeting with 16 club coaches.

Speaking to the media after Bafana beat Botswana 1-0 in a friendly match at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening, Broos said he is still trying to organise a meeting with the coaches to discuss a way forward for the national team.

However, he said his attempts always hit a brick wall, and stated that he now hopes to meet with the coaches during the Fifa calendar week in November.

A visibly unhappy and unimpressed Broos, even after Bafana had secured a slender win via the boot of Teboho Mokoena, who scored from the free-kick, let out his frustrations on the league bosses.

“You know the story about a meeting with PSL coaches. Already it has been a year and I have been trying to see them, and every time it is the league [bosses] who say no,” said a fuming Bafana coach.

“You know what happened in December [last year], they [PSL] didn’t even send my letter to the clubs. I was disappointed that I didn’t have an answer from the coaches, but they didn’t receive my letter.

“It is not my fault that I can’t see the coaches. I will try again for the last time in November, and if I can’t succeed to get this meeting with the coaches, then it is finished. It is finished, because I am not a fool.”

He added: “Last year in August was the first time I wanted to see the coaches, and I was one month into the job [as the national team coach]. This is the last time. If I don’t succeed in November, then it is finished.”

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

    Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes