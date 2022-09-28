Fuming Bafana coach lets his frustration out on PSL bosses

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has launched a stinging attack on Premier Soccer League (PSL) officials for failure to help him organise a meeting with 16 club coaches.

Speaking to the media after Bafana beat Botswana 1-0 in a friendly match at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening, Broos said he is still trying to organise a meeting with the coaches to discuss a way forward for the national team.

However, he said his attempts always hit a brick wall, and stated that he now hopes to meet with the coaches during the Fifa calendar week in November.

A visibly unhappy and unimpressed Broos, even after Bafana had secured a slender win via the boot of Teboho Mokoena, who scored from the free-kick, let out his frustrations on the league bosses.

“You know the story about a meeting with PSL coaches. Already it has been a year and I have been trying to see them, and every time it is the league [bosses] who say no,” said a fuming Bafana coach.

“You know what happened in December [last year], they [PSL] didn’t even send my letter to the clubs. I was disappointed that I didn’t have an answer from the coaches, but they didn’t receive my letter.

“It is not my fault that I can’t see the coaches. I will try again for the last time in November, and if I can’t succeed to get this meeting with the coaches, then it is finished. It is finished, because I am not a fool.”

He added: “Last year in August was the first time I wanted to see the coaches, and I was one month into the job [as the national team coach]. This is the last time. If I don’t succeed in November, then it is finished.”

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author