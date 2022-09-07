Gallants to set record straight on head coach debacle

Premier Soccer League outfit Marumo Gallants has distanced itself from widely reported utterances made by their technical director Harris Choeu claiming that head coach Romain Folz did not want to work with him.

This after Folz stepped down from his position as Gallants head coach hours before their match against Swallows on Saturday.

In a statement on Monday, the club said they will “address all the questions at a formal press briefing planned for the end of the week”.

Speculation is rife that the Limpopo-based club, campaigning in the elite DStv Premiership league, will also unveil their new coach when they address the media.

“Marumo distances itself from the statements made by technical director Harris Choeu following recent developments with [the] club’s head coach Romain Folz,” reads the club statement.”

Club chairman Abram Sello said: “Internal discussions are under way with assurances to the club’s partners and supporters that the matter will be resolved in a manner conducive to the best interests of the team.”

In a report in Soccer Laduma, Folz said he quit his job after he was forced to change his team sheet starting line-up for the match they drew 1-1 against the Beautiful Birds.

“What happened is that last night [Saturday] the management of the club tried to force me to change my line-up to have multiple changes on everything. So, basically, they tried to change the line-up and I was told there would be consequences if I didn’t want that to happen,” said Folz in his interview with Soccer Laduma.

“I was told that the assistant coach would be in charge if I didn’t want to comply, and I said okay, because that is not what my contract says. I was forced to put in players that were suggested by the management, and I refused, and I was told that the assistant would be in charge.

“That is not what my contract states. So, what I was told was not respecting my contract, simple as that. I was expected to comply with other people picking the team and nowhere in my contract does it say something like that should happen.”

