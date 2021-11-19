Ghana Football Association drops bombshell over SAFA’s ‘World Cup qualifier appeal’

Johannesburg – The Ghanian Football Association (GFA) has launched an attack on South Africa, lambasting their appeal to Fifa labelling the complaint as blatant lie to score political points.

Bafana Bafana were knocked-out of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers last Sunday at the Cape Coast stadium, after Ghana won the match with a controversial 1-0 win, after being awarded a ‘dodgy penalty’.

On Wednesday, the South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordan made remarks that there was a ‘betting spike’ at exact time of penalty given during Bafana match.

In a summary of the context of the statement released by Ghana FA, the federation gave emphasis that Ghana has won more AFCON titles than SA.

“We’ve been to more World Cups and only Africans to reach quarters, we’ve beaten Bafana Bafana before and will do so again,” a portion of the statement read lashing out at Bafana.

The GFA president Kurt Okraku said that allegations thrown in the public space about Ghana are all lies, and are meant to tarnish the national team’s image.

Furthermore, Okraku further said that: “Bafana is shifting goalposts, from being robbed by the referee to the match being manipulated by third parties or the the ball boys.”

“It is important somebody will tell my good friend [Danny] he must tell the country that they are not good enough, there was no confidence displayed in the match, they must accept defeat,” said Okraku.

He also added that Safa’s sentiments during the recently held media briefing are frivolous, baseless and lacks merit Facts.

However, Okraku said although they are concerned with the referees performance during the match as his officiating was not of the highest acceptable standard, Bafana stood no chance of winning the match.

“These allegations from South Africa Football Association are nothing but a planned scheme and a calculated attempt to shift focus from the defeat, divert attention from their failure to qualify for the play-offs, and unjustly dent the hard-earned victory of the Black Stars.”

Okraku said they received correspondence from FIFA with regards to SAFA’s complaint.

