Sport

Ghanaian defender Habib Mohammed joins Sekhukhune United

By Thomas Lethoba
Habib Mohammed joins DStv Premiership side, Sekhukhune United on a three-year-deal. Image credit: Twitter: @ghanafaofficial

Johannesburg – The Ghanaian center-back Habib Mohammed has joined the DStv Premiership side, Sekhukhune United on a three-year deal.

Over the past two weeks, Babina Noko has bolstered their squad as they welcomed several players ahead of the start of the league from next month.

Last week the club confirmed the signing of three players – Justin Shonga from the Egyptian side Ismaily SC, Evans Rusike from SuperSport United FC, and defender Luckyboy Mokoena from TS Galaxy.

As the transfer window is now drawing closer to its wrap-up days, Babina Noko has proven to be a team that wants to reinforce and restructure their squad.

Former Asante Kotoko defender accompanied by agent Yussif Chibsah arrived in South Africa yesterday to complete the deal, becoming the fourth player to be signed by the Kempton Park side.

The Sunyani-born started his career at lower-tier side Allah Koso FC before he moved to Aston Villa FC and later joined a Division One League side, Bofoakwa Tano.

