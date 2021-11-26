Golden Boy of boxing to lit Madison Square Garden

Johannesburg – Young South African boxer Azinga Fuzile will be tapping fists with the Japanese Kenichi Ogawa when both fight to be crowned for the vacant IBF junior-lightweight title.

The spectacular fight will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday morning on local SA time zone.

Fuzile, 25, who hails from Duncan Village in East London, is famously known as Golden Boy and this will be his dream come true fight as he will be jabbing and throwing punches at the world-famous boxing arena, where legends such as Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier had the Fight of the Century in 1971.

The pound-for-pound bout will see Fuzile showing his skills and technique to prove that he never won the national lightweight title by fluke when he dashed Russian’s Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in 2019, when the referee stopped the fight in the eighth round.

He will be sparring at the same venue that will be used by Ogawa. It is the same venue where Mike Tyson had infamously bit off Evander Holyfield ‘s ear during a WBA heavyweight championship in 1997.

Fuzile is said to be optimistically looking forward to this big day and his win will cement his name in the list of top fighters this country has ever produced.

The young boxer’s win will make him the fifth South African to win the IBF 58.97kg belt after Brian Mitchell, Cassius Baloyi, Malcolm Klassen and Mzonke Fana, who brought pride and joy to the country.

Fuzile comes from the mecca of boxing in the Eastern Cape’s East London area, where top boxers such as Welcome Ncita and Vuyani Bungu hail from.

