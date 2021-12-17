Happy Mashiane speaks ahead of Amakhosi trip to face Royal AM

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs’ young promising star Happy Mashiane says the club has regained its strength through their past matches, and Royal AM will have it tough to repeat what they have done in the past.

Mashiane says that being in position two in the DStv Premiership table has proven that the Amakhosi are unstoppable, and John Maduka’s side might brace themselves for a difficult encounter on Sunday.

Chiefs had a disappointing start of the season when they suffered a humiliation 4-1 defeat at the hands of the KwaZulu-Natal-based club.

“Regarding the first game that we played against Royal AM in the first round it wasn’t a nice feeling,” said Mashiane over their defeat to Royal AM in September.

“It was an embarrassment for us because we know very well that we play for a huge team, where we can’t concede four goals at home, it was very bad last time.

“For us as the team, we are doing well and we will this time convert missed chances into goals against Royal AM,” said Mashiane.

The maestro midfielder says the Naturena side will bulldoze Royal AM at their home ground.

“We are ready for the Durban game.”

“Going to compete at their ground we have to approach the game knowing that we have to fight to make sure the same thing doesn’t happen twice,” he said.

Chiefs will go into the match in a bid to stay in position two, while Royal AM will fight for three points to dethrone Chiefs in the second position, should Pirates fail to win their match against Sundowns this evening.

The kickoff for the match is at 15:30 on Sunday at Chartsowrth Stadium.

