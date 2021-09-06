Hlongwane seals it for Bafana against Ghana

Johannesburg- Bafana Bafana forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane became the toast of South Africa with his heroic late winner following their 1-0 victory over Ghana’s Black Stars in the second Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday night.

Hlongwane’s strike ensured South Africa top Group G of the qualifiers after the goalless draw with Zimbabwe’s Warriors on Friday and the Team of Choice player was deservedly declared the man of the match.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos dropped Luther Singh in midfield but replaced him with Ethan Brooks and also started with Hlongwane, instead of Gift Links, to partner Evidence Makgopa upfront.

The Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor had to do without players based in England as South Africa is in the Covid19 red-list. Missing in action was Daniel Amartey, Jeffrey Schlupp (both Leicester City), Andrew Yiadom, Baba Rahman (both Reading) and Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).

After a rather shaky start in the first 10 minutes, Bafana found their rhythm and got going, pushing forward with Mthobi Mvala, Makgopa and Hlongwane the main tormentors of the Ghanaian defence marshalled by Gideon Mensah.

Controversially, the near-side linesman ruled the lightning fast Percy Tau’s headed goal off-side after he was up by Nyiko Mobbie, however replays clearly show that the Al Ahly forward was definitely onside.

Rightly so, it is these decisions by match officials that have led to an outcry and calls for the introduction of VAR in African football.

South Africa was dealt another blow a minute after the restart when Makgopa squandered a golden opportunity to put the home side one up when he incredibly missed a sitter with erratic keeper Richard Ofori well beaten as he mishandled and let the ball slip between his legs.

Bafana’s continuous probing, while giving Ofori on respite, was finally rewarded when Hlongwane scored in the 83rd minute after receiving a long range cross from the right flank from Bafana playmaker Teboho Mokoena.

Belgian coach Broos initially believed Bafana would beat Zimbabwe and get a draw against Ghana but after two matches, the results went the other way round.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo