Hunt plots upset on his neighbours

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is worried about the huge threat that Mamelodi Sundowns pose ahead of their MTN8 quarterfinal encounter at the Tuks Stadium this afternoon. Hunt, who won the PSL title as a coach four times, is of the opinion that Sundowns’ dominance in the league is not good for SA football. But he is forging ahead with his plans of upsetting his neighbours.

“I think Sundowns’ domination of the league is detrimental to SA football and it’s weakening our football. They have such a strong bench – but I guess the nature of this type of business is obviously financial.

“They probably have agendas like playing in Africa. The gap is certainly bigger and over 30 league matches it is going to be difficult to get to their level or close to them. Those things weaken the league and there’s no doubt about it. They do what they do and we cannot complain about it – maybe it is something that needs to be looked at,” said Hunt.

“Sundowns are streets ahead of everyone. They have a way of playing… and they do not have to change anything. Playing personnel wise they have a nice headache, and they can field any 11 players of high quality but in football there is that famous word ‘but’. Anything can happen and the game is full of surprises. But we are ready and looking forward to the game.

“We have been playing well but not getting the results. In fact, we won the worst game that we played and that is football for you.”

Hunt’s counterpart Rhulani Mokwena feels it is going to be an interesting game.

“They have cup pedigree, and we are aware of that. They have an experienced coach in Gavin, and they defend well. It’s not easy to score against them but we are Sundowns and we always go for the win.”

