I am not even thinking about retirement – Vuyo Mere

Veteran TS Galaxy defender Vuyo Mere is not toying with the idea of hanging up his boots, even in his 21st season in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Mere has had a distinguished career that started in 2002 when he played in the colours of now-defunct Hellenic FC in Cape Town. The 38-year-old defender is chasing the late John “Shoes” Moshoeu’s record, who played professional football in the PSL until he was 42 years.

Mere, who started playing football at amateur club Mangaung United in Bloemfontein, where he was born, spent his best years at Mamelodi Sundowns where he played for seven seasons and featured in more than 100 games.

The well-travelled right-back also turned out for Platinum Stars and Bidvest Wits.

After helping Swallows bounce back to the top-flight league in 2019, Mere dropped a bombshell in January 2022 and announced that he was leaving the Beautiful Birds’ nest. At the time, Mere and the club were at loggerheads and he was accused of having started a player revolt late in 2021.

He jumped ship and joined Galaxy, who were excited to have acquired the veteran’s signature.

“Even though I am not playing as many games at Galaxy, I am still their player, I am registered with the team and I train with them like all the other players. I am always making the team list and I am always in camp with the team,” Mere said.

“Whenever my services are needed on the field, I have to come to the party. About retirement, I am not even thinking about that, only God knows about that. I am still a player and I feel appreciated by the club and the players.”

The former Bafana Bafana defender said experience is vital if teams want stability.

“The experience of Bernard Parker, Xola Mlambo and myself contributes to the club being in the position that it [currently occupies]. We are helping the younger ones who are always all over the place at the start of the season.

“We are here to guide them and give back to the team, senior players’ performance on the field must speak volumes, it must show.”

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author