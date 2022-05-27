I don’t see why I should select Jali and Mshishi – Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he does not understand why people are trying to force him to include Mamelodi Sundowns duo Andile Jali and Themba “Mshishi” Zwane into his squad.

The outspoken Belgian has faced criticism for excluding these two quality players.

Football followers argue that the duo had been key for Sundowns dominating the PSL and making a huge impression in the CAF Champions League

But Broos has other ideas and he insists on rebuilding the SA senior national team.

He says that he does not see why he should select the two players in the Bafana set-up. Between them, Jali and Zwane were nominated for six PSL Awards that will take place on Sunday – this has added more fuel to coach Broos’ criticism.

“I was asked why I did not select Njabulo Ngcobo the best defender in the league – look what happened to him at Chiefs, he did not play and he won best defender in the league. Zwane has five trophies but I look through (beyond) that and again I said it from the beginning and will say it in the three years that I will be here…I’m very sorry I do not see why I should select Jali as well. You must not change all the time, you must know what you want, I do what I did from the beginning and will go on with that,” said Broos when he announced his 23-man squad that will face Morocco in Rabat on 9 June.

“I also want to say that they do not play intercontinental football. They play African continental football and this is different from Uefa Champions League. When Sundowns play in the CAF Champions League there’s a big difference. We don’t have a lot of players in the team that play European championships. Something went wrong with SA football. Morocco has a lot of those players and you can count them,” added Broos.

