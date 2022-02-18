It’s just a fairytale, says Pitso about possible move to Europe

“Ke sharp ka Europe bafowethu [I’m okay with Europe],” these are the firm words from Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane, who lashed out at rumours linking him to a potential move to Europe.

Mosimane, the three-time CAF Champions League winner, is one of the most decorated coaches on the African continent.

Over the past few months, there has been rumours that Mosimane might switch gears to Europe after guiding the Egyptian giants to the CAF Champions League triumph. Last week, he walked away with a bronze medal at the Fifa Club World Cup tournament.

Mosimane was also honoured as the best African coach after being named CAF Coach of the Year for 2021.

Despite his massive achievements, he was snubbed at the Best Fifa Football Awards this year. His name was not even included in the prestigious golden accolade nomination list.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach said it is not possible for him to coach a European club in the future, indicating that he will forever remain on the African continent.

“Those are just fairytale stories that will never happen,” Mosimane said via Soccer Laduma.

“I know for a fact that it will never happen, but in life never say never. I was speaking to Dwight Yorke one time where we worked at the World Cup alongside Owen Hargreaves, Jay-Jay Okocha and all these pundits,” said Mosimane.

The 57-year-old said Yorke told him that he must forget about Europe.

“If we scored goals in the Champions League and created so much history at Manchester United, we have UEFA badges that we obtained, and you will never get it,” Mosimane revealed what Yorke said to him.

“So, ‘Ke sharp ka Europe bafowethu‘ [I’m okay with Europe]’. Let me stay on the continent and probably the Gulf region.”

