Jürgen Klopp loses his cool with reporter over Afcon utterances

Johannesburg – Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has publicly criticised the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and lambasted it as little tournament to be taken seriously.

His ironic statements has caused a stir amongst African nations, with reporters lashing out the German mentor.

While being questioned over remarks he made about the continental tournament, which is scheduled to take place in Cameroon next year, Klopp lost his cool in a video circulating video on social media lashing out the reporter.

During the post-match press conference, a reporter asked Klopp on whether he would apologise for calling Afcon a “little tournament” as he termed as an insult to African people.

Klopp lashed out on the reporter that he has nothing to apologise about as he was misunderstood on the previous press conference.

“What I meant is that, ohh there’s little tournament in January, I didn’t mean [AFCON] it’s a little tournament, that’s ironic, but then if you want to understand me wrong you can do that of all kind,” said Klopp.

During the previous press briefing, the furious Klopp said that letting go of the Reds players such as Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Naby Keita, and Sadio Mane to AFCON will heavily affect Liverpool.

The 56-year-old was asked about the relief of having no international break until next year March.

“I’ve heard that so often that there’s no international break until March. In January, there’s a little tournament in Africa, I just want to say, and I think Asia is playing games, too – South America as well, great, can’t wait,” said Klopp on Saturday.

