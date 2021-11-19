Kaitano Tembo says his team is ready for Gallants clash

Johannesburg – SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tambo has welcomed the Fifa break as a significant cut-off for the team to relook and re-work on their previous mistakes.

Tambo’s side will be meeting the on-fire Marumo Gallants that have proven their fighting spirit in their past few games since the start of the DStv Premiership.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming game, Tambo said that he is quite confident that they will get good results despite most of their players coming from international duty.

“Irrespective of our players coming from the international duty on Wednesday, we had only two days to prepare with them.

“We had over seven players that went out to represent their respective national teams, so that gave us the chance to not enforce pressure on our players,” he said.

“Tactically and technically we managed to tick all boxes and see where we need to mend our mistakes.

He said that some players had to be rested so they peak their form for upcoming matches.

“During the Fifa break we gave some rest to players like Onismor Bhasera, Siyabonga Nhlapo, Thamsanqa Gabuza and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe.

“We are steady for this game, and we are happy that there are no injuries in this game, and we hope that our players are fresh for the game against the Gallants,” said Tembo.

“We are quite proud of players who delivered well in the international duty, for example Kudakwashe Mahachi who scored a goal against Ethiopia,” he added.

While sharing his view if this game will be easier for Matsatsantsa-a-Pitori, Tembo said the team will maintain their standard, however, it won’t be an easy walk to the park.

“It’s not going to be an easy game for us, preparation is very key for us since this is our home game, we have to dominate the game because that is key,” said Tambo.

The Blues of Tshwane will go head-to-head with Bahlabane Ba Ntwa in a DStv Premiership clash on Saturday.

Kick-off for the match is at 17:00.

