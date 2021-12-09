Kaizer Chiefs star Keagen Dolly claims monthly PSL awards

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs have made a clean sweep of the latest DStv Premiership awards for the period of October to November 2021.

This time around, the on-fire Keagen Dolly has been named player of the month and won the goal of the month award, for his significant contributions recently.

Dolly has secured five goals and three assists and has surpassed his competitors Peter Shalulile of Sundowns and Sekhukhune goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata to clinch the player of the month accolade.

Dolly also scooped the Goal of the Month award for his strike against Chippa United which was voted for by fans on the league’s website.

Congratulations to Keagan Dolly for scooping the following awards:#DStvPrem Player of the Month: (October/November 2021) #DStvPrem Goal of the Month: (October/November 2021) Amakhosi Faithful, Thank you for voting for his goal!#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/jpUo6npVxy — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 9, 2021

Speaking after the announcement, Dolly said: “Obviously, I am very happy to get the Player of the Month [accolade],” Dolly told Kaizer Chiefs’ media.

“It has been a long journey for me, obviously, coming back from not playing as much and not being fit when the season started. Yeah, credit goes to my teammates, the technical staff, our supporters and everyone at Chiefs for helping me,” said Dolly.

The Bafana Bafana star’s recent form has helped Chiefs to pick up their form as the club has maintained a four-match unbeaten run.

“I think without my teammates, the technical staff, and the supporters pushing me every day, I wouldn’t be able to get this award.”

“For me, it is just to keep working hard each and every day and keep on helping the team succeed. I think we have been doing well, we are gelling well as a team,” he continued.

“We have been winning games which is the most important thing. I have always said that when the team is doing well, the individuals will always stand out.”

The Amakhosi’s arch-rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns have also added yet another accolade to their growing collection as they continue cruising to their fifth consecutive league title in what is becoming an easy ride.

Head coaching duo of Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena have retained the honours of being the DStv Premiership coach of the month for October/November.

