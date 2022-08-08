Kaizer Motaung Jr excited about future

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr says he is not nervous ahead of the new season, and that they have exceeded expectations of where they thought they would be in their restructuring process.

The former Amakhosi striker and his team have brought a lot of changes to the club, and the fans are excited about the direction the club has taken in its quest to bring back their glory days.

Chiefs opened their 2022/23 campaign against Royal AM at the Chatsworth Stadium last night.

“I want to reiterate that we are not in the rebuilding phase – we are in a recovery phase,” Motaung told Sunday World.

“We are very, very excited about the start of the new season. The plans have been put in place and I would say that we have exceeded where we thought we would be at this point. It’s very important to understand that we are in a recovery phase, and we cannot miss any steps in building the right foundation.

“There have been many structural changes around personnel. We have restructured the high- performance department and we are going to be restructuring our scouting department.

“The transfer window has been extended and, like all clubs in the PSL, we will keep our ears to the ground and we are looking to reinforce the team. We are no different. We know the areas that we want to reinforce.”

Motaung said though they are in the recovery process, there is still pressure to win and take the club to where it belongs.

“The mandate is huge and we know what lies on our shoulders as a club and we are working tirelessly to achieve success.

“There is always pressure for a club of this magnitude to win. Everyone knows that, and that’s our goal and we have to take the right steps to reach it. So, we are trying to put everything in place to make sure that we get results and the right performance that brings the results.

“We cannot be nervous, we are extremely excited. I mean, we are in sports and [the] business of entertainment and fortunate to have the job we have, and we know that the country itself is going through many challenging times, and we see our job as a blessing.

“We know we can bring some joy to people’s hearts and smiles to their faces.”

