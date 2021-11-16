Khaya Zondo elated by call-up

Johannesburg – The son of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, SA batsman Khaya Zondo, is elated with his recall to the Proteas set-up, and said he will strive to work hard to establish himself at the highest level.

The KwaZulu-Natal Dolphins batter has been included in the 16-man Proteas team for the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Netherlands from November 26 to December 1.

Two fixtures will be played in Centurion with the last moving to Wanderers Stadium and forms part of ICC Mens’ Cricket World Cup Super League, the qualification tournament for 2023 ICC World Cup.

“I am excited to be part of the national team like any other player would be, and obviously happy to be selected again.

“It is just the beginning, however. A lot of hard work still needs to be done as I’m looking forward to achieving more.

“I want to play in all forms of the game for the Proteas and be a regular,” said Zondo.

The 31-year-old from Chesterville in Durban said: “I want to be an international cricketer and play consistently, go to the cricket World Cup in 2023 in India, win matches for my country and inspire young cricketers.”

Another cricketer who made a return to the Proteas ODI team after four year is Wayne Parnell.

Malibongwe Bhido