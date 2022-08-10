KhosiNation cheerful after emphatic league victory

The KhosiNation continues to bask in glory following their first DStv Premiership victory of the new season and ahead of a tough encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Kaizer Chiefs bounced back to winning ways with an emphatic 3-0 victory against Maritzburg United, coached by John Maduka who unceremoniously quit his job at Royal AM before the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane was seen punching the air in celebration after every one of the three goals scored by Ashley du Preez, Keagan Dolly and rising star Mduduzi Shabalala that gave hordes of Chiefs fans something to cheer about.

Zwane has introduced changes to the team that was on duty last season when the Glamour Boys made the top-eight finish by a whisker following the departure of coaches Gavin Hunt and Englishman Stuart Baxter over the past two seasons.

Zwane, the former Chiefs development mentor and ex-assistant to both Baxter and Hunt before being appointed full-time coach for the next three years in a deal believed to be worth about R30-million, was roped in to specifically change the club’s fortunes after a seven-year trophyless draught.

“When it comes to Njabulo [Blom], he knows very well that he had a terrible game [against Royal AM] by his own standards, those games happen to the best players in the world,” said Zwane, commenting about his decision to drop Blom.

Blom was in the starting line-up when Chiefs lost 1-0 against Royal AM in their season opener last weekend.

“Before we went to pre-season, all the players were told that we are going to create competition. There is no player who will leave their home knowing that he will just walk into the first eleven.

“Everyone will have to dig deeper, everyone will have to show that they are good enough to play for a team of Chiefs’ calibre. Njabulo Blom knew that if he doesn’t perform, especially in his right-back position, there is Reeve [Frosler] and [Dillan] Solomons who did very well against Royal AM. So, he [Blom] must up his game.

“As I have said, it is all about healthy competition and no one owns a position, it starts at training.”

DStv Premiership results

Tuesday: Swallows 3, Cape Town City 2; Richards Bay 0, Marumo Gallants 0.

Wednesday fixtures

AmaZulu v SuperSport United (Moses Mabhida, 5pm); Sekhukhune United v Golden Arrows (Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm); Mamelodi Sundowns v TS Galaxy (Lotfus, 7.30pm); Chippa United v Royal AM (Nelson Mandela Bay, 7.30pm); Stellenbosch v Orlando Pirates (Danie Craven, 7.30pm).

