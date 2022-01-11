Khune, Zuma given another opportunity to retain their form

Johannesburg – As Kaizer Chiefs returned to training this week, the club has welcomed back their duo, the goal-stopper Itumeleng Khune and the maestro midfielder Dumisani Zuma.

The club has announced that the duo returns at a critical point of time, where the Amakhosi are preparing for the continuation of the 2021/22 DStv Premiership season.

Chiefs are in the fourth position in the top-flight, with 28 points, and are three games behind the log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns who are sitting on 44 points.

Khune and Zuma are hoping for a change of fortunes, as the duo has been on the sidelines as a result of injuries and ill discipline.

Mzansi’s number one is yet to fight for the number one spot between the post, as he has been struggling to find game time, with Amakhosi’s Daniel Akpeyi being one of the favourites for the British mentor, Stuart Baxter.

Akpeyi, who is the club’s preferred choice has featured in 16 league matches as compared to Khune.

The 34-year-old Khune will have to make his way back to the top, and more especially to prove to Baxter that he is the long-serving and senior player at the club, and has what it takes to reclaim his number one spot.

Khune remains under contract until the end of next season and is already the longest-serving player at the club having made his first-team debut in 2007.

Khune has been given an opportunity to retain his form after he was selected to represent the Warriors FC in the upcoming DStv Compact Cup.

Another player, who is yet to prove his worth at the club is Dumisani Zuma, who was suspended for ill discipline after he was caught drinking and driving last year in November.

Zuma who also started the season with injuries, last made his appearance for the club in May last year in the CAF Champions League match against Simba.

Zuma has left himself with plenty to ponder for his behaviour which has dragged the club’s name through the mud.

The 26-year-old faces a huge task to impress Baxter as returns to the field.

