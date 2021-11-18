Kurt Lentjies confident he can mend issues at Chilli Boys

Johannesburg – The interim coach Kurt Lentjies is determined to come out with all guns blazing after taking over the reins as the caretaker for Chippa United following the suspension of the in-troubled Gavin Hunt.

“Obviously as a player having to switch from the field of play to lead the team is big shoes to fill, but I felt this as my breaking ground to prove my quantities,” said a jubilant Lentjies.

When asked if getting this role as came too quick, Lentjies said that he perceived this as an opportunity, however, he hinted that he never prepared for it.

“When the door is open for you to take over, you have to take it immediately and I’m here to give it my best,” he added.

The Chilli Boys are having a rough time in their DStv Premiership season, and their headman has been handed down a precautionary suspension following his poor results.

Lentjies has been handed the coaching reigns at Chippa United.

“I was not given one by the team but obviously you can see the situation the team is in.

“I wouldn’t be standing here if the team was doing well and would still be carrying on as a player but the team is where it is.

“I know I have to win football matches, I have to set my team up to win football matches.

“I will set my team up to win football matches. Obviously, there is a brand of football I want to implement in the team as well.

“So for me, the mandate personally is to win football matches offered to us to win,” Lentjies added in his new role.

Lentjies will have his first stint when the Chilli Boys visit Baroka FC on Saturday in a DStv Premiership clash.

The kick-off for the match is at 17:00.

