Kurt Lentjies optimistic Chippa United will overcome AmaTuks

Johannesburg – Chippa United coach Kurt Lentjies is confident that his side have the strength to beat the University of Pretoria side when they meet in the Nedbank Cup last 32 opener at the Tuks Stadium, kick-off is at 3pm this afternoon.

Lentjies said although AmaTuks have been in the top flight league before, they are a dangerous side and should not be underestimated.

“Today is the day, our players are excited to go back to the field, and we think we are fully prepared for the encounter, and we will look forward to win the match,” said Lentjies.

When asked about the immense pressure his club is facing, as they failed to lift the equivalent of the English FA Cup trophy last season, Lentjies said his team will be starting on a clean slate and are looking forward to nothing else but a win.

“I don’t think for us we have to worry of lifting the trophy, we have to focus on going all the way to win every match we play,” said Lentjies.

“For us starting with Tuks today, we will take it one step a time,” he added.

Another encounter that will take centre stage in the opening weekend of the tournament features top of the PSL log, who will be facing off with KwaZulu-Natal based side Richards Bay this evening at 6pm.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author