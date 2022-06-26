Lack of coaching licence may keep Tinkler off City bench

Cape Town City faces the possibility of being without coach Eric Tinkler in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League next season.

Tinkler does not have the CAF A licence or Uefa Pro licence needed to coach City in CAF’s top drawer club competition next season, after CAF changed its rules governing coaches in continental club competitions. This has left club owner John Comitis fuming.

CAF has made it clear that from next season coaches must have a CAF A or Uefa Pro licence to sit on the bench in the Champions League and Confederation Cup.

The Uefa Pro licence is required for coaches who are not from Africa. However, if a coach is from Africa,he must have a CAF A licence.

Tinkler has a Uefa A licence.

It is not clear how City will solve this issue when they participate in the Champions League in the preliminary rounds in August.

“We were just caught unaware and the rules are a disadvantage to us. There’s a possibility that Eric may not sit on the bench,” said Comitis. “It is in the interest of SA football to have our coaches in CAF competitions. It’s also about the rules being reasonable. The coaching courses are not offered to us. You cannot apply for them and there is no place to

register for them, but we are expected to have them.

“I have seen European coaches coaching in Africa but there are no African coaches in Europe. Eric has a European licence that he cannot use in Africa. CAF and Fifa must standardise these coaching qualifications. It’s a catch 22 situation for us.”

The Citizens are toying with the idea of assistant coach Diogo Peral being in charge of the side since he is armed with a CAF A licence.

“Either Diogo or our fitness coach may have to sit on the bench and juggle with Tinkler. But we have confidence in them because they are very good technically,” said Comitis.

According to Sunday World sources, the introduction of these new CAF rules setting out requirements for coaches could also lead to John Maduka leaving Royal AM for Maritzburg United. Maduka helped Royal AM to third spot in the DStv Premiership last season and qualification for the CAF Confed Cup. However, news reaching us is that he left because he apparently also does not have a CAF licence.

It is also alleged that Dan “Dance” Malesela faced the same situation at Marumo Gallants, and that could be why he left the club.

Gallants will feature in their second consecutive Confed Cup after losing 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final.

Sundowns will feature in the Champions League after winning the 2021/21 DStv Premiership title.

