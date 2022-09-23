Lethal striker Kermit Erasmus finds his way back home at Bucs

Lethal striker Kermit Erasmus has rejoined Orlando Pirates after he was released by Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day of the transfer window period on Thursday night, the Soweto giants announced on Friday.

“Orlando Pirates is happy to announce the signing of Kermit Erasmus on a two-year deal,” reads a statement posted on the Bucs website.

“Romeo, as he is affectionately known, returns to the club having left to join French outfit Stade Rennais back in 2016. The experienced forward joins the Buccaneers having recently been cleared by his former employer and becomes the sixth senior signing of the season.”

Erasmus rejoins the Buccaneers alongside goalkeeper Sipho Chaine from Chippa United. In his previous stint with the Sea Robbers, which lasted for three seasons, he scored 17 goals in 65 matches.

Pirates’ capture of the Port Elizabeth-born forward infuriated the supporters of Kaizer Chiefs who have been pushing club bosses to sign Erasmus. This after he struggled at Sundowns, scoring eight goals in 25 matches since he joined the Brazilians in 2020.

Erasmus has been at loggerhead with Sundowns officials for not playing regularly. He indicated that he wants out of the Pretoria-based club and negotiated to be paid out his full contract.

He had signed a three-year contract when he joined the Brazilians 2020, meaning that he still had another year with the league champions.

At Pirates, Erasmus will face stiff competition from Zakhele Lepasa, Eva Nga, Peprah Kwame and Evidence Makgopa.

