Lightweight fighters are setting ring ablaze

Johannesburg – Great fighters come in all weights, sizes and grades, and over the years the biggest number of pound-for-pound boxing stars in the world have competed in the welterweight and middleweight divisions.

Until recently, the welterweight class was dominating the international boxing scene but local pundits Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan and Dingaan “Rose of Soweto” Thobela predict a takeover by the lightweight division.

The lightweight division has a big pool of world-class young talents to draw from, whereas top fighters in the welterweight class are over the hill after being in the ring, fighting against each other more than once.

Nathan, an award-winning boxing trainer and manager, said three divisions – junior lightweight, lightweight and junior welterweight – have some amazing talents.

“I think these three weight classes are hot right now. Lightweights are amazing, with boxers like Gervonta Davis, who has been commanding a lot of attention,” said Nathan.

“He has moved up from junior lightweight to lightweight and junior welterweight. There are still fascinating potential fights on the cards. Davis, who is mentored by the legendary Floyd Mayweather, could meet Ryan Garcia, a prospect with so much potential in December.

“Teofimo Lopez is facing George Kambosos for the IBF championship. Also in the mix is Devine Haney and Vasyl Lamachenko, who could be back in contention.” Thobela agreed with Nathan that there were plenty of opponents to choose from in the lightweight division.

“Lightweight is a very competitive division. The current crop of talented fighters reminds me of my and Brian Mitchell’s competitive days.”

The World Boxing Association (WBA) has announced that it will do away with all of its interim champion designations.

The WBA’s move has affected fighters like Chris Eubank Jr and Rolando Romero, who were WBA interim titleholders.

Malibongwe Bhido