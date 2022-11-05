Chess champions to battle it out in Sandton

Die-hard chess fans will be treated to an action-packed weekend watching some of South Africa’s brightest young chess champions battle it out against a grand master in a chess challenge at The Leonardo in Sandton.

The games on November 12 will be followed by a series of challenges throughout the day, building up to the grand play-off event against grand master Sahaj Grover at Alto234.

The 27-year-old Grover is a grand master from Delhi, India and has been living in South Africa since 2017.

After Grover won the Under-10 World Youth Chess Championship in 2005, he went on to collect Fédération Internationale des Echecs, an International Chess Federation rating of 2 504 and co-wrote a course called Endgame Strategy.

“We are looking forward to hosting and celebrating some of the greatest minds in South Africa for an incredible chess series, as well as inviting the public to come watch their skills in action,” said Robert Hodson, chief operating officer of Legacy Hotels & Resorts.

“Chess is a timeless game and one that should be celebrated for its ability to challenge and connect.”

New How to Chess Pod!

GM @GroverSahaj joined me to share some endgame wisdom.

-Should we study "practical" or "technical" endgames or both?

-How did Sahaj study endgames as a Youth Champion?

-What did he learn in his memorable endgame vs. Magnus?+ morehttps://t.co/VhfIWvSb7F — HowToChess (@HowtoChessPod) August 13, 2022

