Locals welcome Bafana Bafana at training grounds

Facing world champions France in their own backyard is no simple task. But Bafana Bafana have at least been able to quietly go about their business with minimal distraction in the picturesque surroundings of Bondues, a suburb in Lille in the last few days, according to Safa Media

The suburb is about 5km away from the national team’s Mercure Hotel, which has been home to the senior men’s national team for the past week or so. Situated in Marcq-en-Barœul, the friendly environment has enabled coach Hugo Broos’ side to get down to business in relative peace since arriving in France.

Safa Media reports that local community club FC Bondues have taken great delight in opening their gates and welcoming the South Africans to the sprawling facility in a warm display of hospitality.

The club itself is a hive of continuous activity every single day as it is home to about 900 players of various age groups, from under-six level to seniors in their late 50s. Fans have also arrived to watch Bafana train every afternoon, hoping to get a selfie with the players at the end of the training sessions.

The South African players are very popular in Bondues and the members of FC Bondues have not hidden their excitement at hosting the former Africa Cup of Nations winners in their grounds as they prepare for the much-anticipated friendly on Tuesday night.

“We have 36 teams playing here every weekend, in different age groups, from the under-6s to seniors. We have four teams of senior players and I am one of them. We have a lot of young teams … it is a big club,” said a visibly proud 56-year-old senior player Gerard Vanneste.

“I am so happy to see the South African national team playing here. This is so good for our club. This is the best club in the north of France.”

Bafana have been receiving wild applause at the end of their training sessions and Vanneste said the youngsters have enjoyed sharing their facility with the South African national football team.

Tuesday night cannot come fast enough for the locals.

